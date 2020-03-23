Update: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Message to Funeral and Cemetery Professionals

Limiting of Social Gatherings to Ten (10) People

Update:  Coronavirus (COVID-19) Message to Funeral and Cemetery Professionals Limiting of Social Gatherings to Ten (10) People

As you are aware, we all find ourselves in extraordinary circumstances, coming together to ensure the health and safety our families, neighbors, and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate.

In response to public health concerns regarding the number of people in social gatherings, direction is included in Executive Order No. 17 issued on Sunday, March 22, 2020 by Governor Bill Lee.   To limit the spread of COVID-19 so that normal life and activities may resume as soon as possible, the Governor has ordered that persons in the State of Tennessee shall not participate in social gatherings of ten (10) or more people.  Those social gatherings include but are not limited to visitations, funerals, or other memorial events and burial of deceased humans (whether held at a funeral establishment, church, cemetery or other facility).  Executive Order No. 17 shall be effective and enforceable and shall remain in effect until 12:01 a.m., Central Daylight Time, on April 6, 2020, at which time the suspension of any state laws and rules and other provisions of this Order shall cease and be of no further force or effect.

Please continue checking these resources for information and updates related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19):

