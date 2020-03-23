Anderson County Property Assessor closed to in person business

PUBLIC NOTICE Effective March 24,2020 to April 4th, 2020

Anderson County Property Assessor

To minimize exposure to COVID-19 the Anderson County Property Assessor’s Office located inside the courthouse will be closed for person to person walk in counter assistance but will remain open from 8:00 to 5:00 M-F to help with phone and online questions.  We will deliver for pick up any needed documents to the Anderson County Clerk/Trustee drive up service window located underneath the Jolley building adjacent to the courthouse. 

For information and assistance you are encouraged to contact:

1. website  www.acassessor.com

2. phone  865-457-6225

                 865-457-6219

3. email  john.alley@cot.tn.gov

4. Fax  865-264-6266

5. USPS mail  100 N. Main Street Room 202  Clinton TN, 37716

We are sorry for the inconvenience but we see these changes as the most effective way to stay safe, remain open and serve your needs. 

We appreciate your prayers and cooperation,

