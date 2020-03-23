WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCE PANDEMIC PLAN

The City of Clinton has been notified of Waste Connections’ plans for continued service to the residents of Clinton during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following information outlines their current plan to minimize risk for their employees and customers while still providing waste connection services to our community.

Residential trash will only be collected from carts or cans – no loose or bulk materials will be collected.

Any trash in bags must be secured, and the bag tied and sealed.

This policy will remain in effect until further notice. Any trash placed at the street not meeting these guidelines will not be picked up.

