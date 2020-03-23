Marria Brock, Rockwood

Mrs. Marria Brock, age 66, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born December 24, 1953 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Brock was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Rockwood and was a retired Librarian with the Rockwood Public Library.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene Callie Hackler and Maude Louise Gunter Hackler; and her husband, Joe Frederick Brock.

Survivors include:

Sons and Daughters-in-law:Joe, Jr. & Honi Marie Brock of Crab Orchard, TN

Brian & Misty Brock of Kingston, TN

4 Granddaughters

1 Grandson

Sisters:Opal Beach of Ft. Myers, FL

Joann Hicks of VA

Kathy Ringlestein of AL

Marsha Tuggle of Rockwood, TN

Brother:William Hackler of VA

And several other family members and friends.

Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor David Sizemore officiating. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, no public services are being held.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Marria Brock.

