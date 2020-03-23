Private Sector Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Thank you for your interest in helping the State of Tennessee get much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak. If you are a business that has PPE to donate, you can email COVID.PPEDonations@tn.gov

The following items are currently priority in the effort against COVID-19:

masks;

gloves;

gowns;

face-shields;

goggles;

hand sanitizer;

cleaning wipes;

Tyvek suits;

and thermometers.

All items must be new and unused.

Attachments: In-Kind Contributions Receipt

