Robert Clay (Bob) Jones, Union County

Robert Clay (Bob) Jones, age 82 born June 9, 1937 in Union County passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 with his family at his side. Bob loved his family dearly. He was a long time member, deacon, and Superintendent of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Powell. Retired from TVK Automotive Warehouse after 44 years. He loved his church, family, fishing, coon hunting, and motorcycles. He was preceded in death by precious granddaughter, Elizabeth Kaye Hughes; parents, Ulys and Dorothy Jones; in-laws, Scott and Cleo Minton; brother, Carl Jones; brother-in-laws, Joe Emert and Walter Brown; sister-in-law, Christine Jones.

He is survived by wife of 62 years, Martha Jones; daughters Diane (Joey) Tipton; Kathy (Johnny) Wilder; granddaughter, Ashley (Seth) Pierson; grandson, Neal (Shannon) Wilder; step-grandsons, Andrew Tipton and Patrick (Megan) Tipton; great-granddaughters, Bailey and Amelia Wilder, and soon to be June 20, Ava Elizabeth Pierson; brother, Cline (Bobbie) Jones; sister, Carol Brown; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Emert and Peggy Jones; and lots of family and friends. His pallbearers include: Johnny Wilder, Joey Tipton, Neal Wilder, Seth Pierson, Andrew Tipton, and Doug Jones.

Friends may call at their convenience at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 12-4pm. Graveside service will be private at Bells Campground Cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

