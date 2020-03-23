Pamela Ann Pearce, Knoxville

Pamela Ann Pearce, age 61 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born December 21, 1958, in Knoxville, TN, she was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lyla Mauriece Daughtery and Chester Paul Stooksbury, and her sisters, Judy Ballew and Shelia Benton. Pamela is survived by her love, James “Eddie” Thompson, daughter, Lacee Christina Campbell, son-in-law, Nick Campbell, grandson and light of her life, Mason Sully Campbell, brother, Don Stooksbury, sister-in-law, Carolyn Stooksbury, and other family and close friends that loved her dearly.

Pamela graduated from Norris High School in 1976 and attended East Tennessee School of Nursing. She was a licensed practical nurse for 18 years and also the owner and sole-proprietor of Working Mothers’ Carpet Cleaning. Later in life, Pamela was an in-home caregiver, which came so naturally to her, as she selflessly cared and loved for those around her.

Pamela was strong, kind, and so courageous and instilled a sense of security in everyone she encountered. Her signature “red lipstick kiss” will forever be with us. She loved all God’s little creatures and would talk about them often. She was a strong believer of Jesus Christ and will be a forever angel to us. A Celebration of Life and Memorial will be held in the coming months. We are requesting prayers for peace and comfort and to be surrounded by our precious Lord and Savior. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

