Thomas C. “Tom” Allen, Kingston

Mr. Thomas C. “Tom” Allen, age 67, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 28, 1953 in Stamford, Connecticut. Tom was a busser at Cracker Barrell for over 30 years and always had a joke to share. He was also a professional comedian, appearing at several area venues.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Casselles Allen III and Anne Cosgrove Allen; and also by his uncle and aunt, Ben J. Lamb, Jr. and Kathleen Parkman “Kay” Lamb, who help to raise him after the early death of his parents.

Survivors include:

Son and daughter-in-law:William & Latisha Allen of Rome, GA

Grandson:J.P. Allen of Brooklyn, NY

Niece:Christina Allen Burns & husband, Todd of Huntsville, AL

Great Niece:Amber Allen of Huntsville, AL

Cremation arrangements have been made and no services are being planned. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Thomas C. “Tom” Allen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

