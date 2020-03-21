City of Oak Ridge to hold special meeting Monday at noon on coronavirus (COVID-19) will be aired on BBB TV-12

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 20, 2020) – A special meeting has been called for Monday, March 23 at noon in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom for City Council to discuss how the city is handling and addressing coronavirus, or COVID-19, in our community.

As a convenience to citizens, the meeting will be broadcast simultaneously on Comcast Cable – BBB TV 12, on AT&T and will be streamed live by the city at www.oakridgetn.gov/councilstreaming.aspx. The meeting will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website as soon as possible after the meeting.

Due to the Center for Disease Control advisory of limiting gatherings of ten or more individuals, the city would encourage residents to watch the meeting through one of the methods provided above.

At the meeting, city leaders are set to discuss a resolution to declare a local state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus in order to prevent the spread of it. The City Manager will present a resolution regarding emergency leave for city employees.

A resolution approving various emergency measures by the City of Oak Ridge in response to the impact COVID-19 could have on utilities will also be presented.

The City Manager and Senior Staff will answer questions on city operations and discuss a schedule for ongoing and future meetings.

This meeting will be open to the public in accordance with Tennessee Open Meetings Act requirements.

If citizens feel compelled to attend in person, they will need to enter the building through the Court/Public Safety entrance in front of the council chambers at the Municipal Building located at 200 S. Tulane Avenue. If a visitor needs to enter through a handicapped-accessible entrance, they can come in through the entrance near the City Clerk’s office. They must call (865) 425-3411 or (865) 425-3414 to be let in.

There is limited space available due to spacing requirements caused by the virus.

