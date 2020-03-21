Public libraries; closed citizens encouraged to call for assistance

CLINTON–Anderson County Government is continuing to provide services to our citizens and, at the same time, doing so with necessary precautions in place to protect our employees and the citizens we serve.

The public is strongly encouraged to call their government office for the assistance they need instead of person-to-person visits at the Courthouse. Most needs can be met electronically, via fax or telephone. Citizens are strongly encouraged to limit their visits to the Courthouse. It is extremely important that citizens who are sick and in need of assistance should remain at home and call for assistance.

Some county government offices have updated their operating procedures further from the public information that was released on March 19,2020. The updated information is listed below. Changes are at the top of the list and have been highlighted.

o Public Libraries – The county’s public libraries will be closed, effective Saturday, March 21. The Clinton Public Library will continue to offer curbside delivery of items until further notice. However, if you are ill, please do not visit the library. Call (865) 457-0519 for more information.

o Dental clinics – open for emergent care only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday mornings until I p.m. On every other Thursday and every Friday, dental procedures such as fillings, extractions and cleanings will be provided. Staff is spending extra time sterilizing equipment. Clinic staff are taking patients’ temperatures before treatment. Call (865) 425-8803 or (865) 294-5977 (leave a message) for appointments.

o UT Extension Office (4-H) – The University of Tennessee issued new restrictions for extension offices late Friday morning. The Anderson County office has been closed to the public. Employees are still working. Call (865) 457-6246 for information.

o Clerk & Master’s office – open; call (865) 457-6205.

o District Attorney General – the office is open. However, face-to-face communication has been suspended.

o Animal Care & Control – the department is operating with limited staffing. But, Animal Care & Control calls still will be answered. Volunteer group visitation is limited. Please call (865) 441-2068 for direction on volunteers.

o Buildings & Grounds – the team has increased cleaning/sanitizing protocols for county facilities. Calls for ADA assistance are still being answered.

o CASA – While this office is not a government office, it is located inside the Courthouse. Hours have been limited and citizens are encouraged to call (865) 463-6888.

o County Commission office – open; Citizens are encouraged to call (865) 463-6866 to see if their needs may be handled by phone or electronically.

o County Clerk – The main office at the Courthouse, as well as the Oak Ridge office and the Andersonville office, are open. However, citizens are encouraged to call 457-6226,483-0541, or 494-0172, to see if their needs can be met by phone or electronically. Most needs can be handled online at andersoncountyclerk.com. Drive-thru services are open in Clinton and Oak Ridge for renewal services only. A self-service renewal kiosk is open 2417 at the Oak Ridge office (debit/credit cards only).

o Judges & Courts – The Judges are conducting in-person court hearings as per the Order – http://www.tncourts.gov/sites/default/files/docs/corvid-19_order.pdf – that came down from the Tennessee Supreme Court last week, to ensure the rights of persons as set forth in the Order. Jurors should continue to call the Jury line as instructed at the recent orientation and as notated in their panel packet. The courts will continue to update information regarding Jury trials on a regular basis.

o Circuit Court Clerk – The Circuit/Criminal, General Sessions Divisions I and II and Juvenile Clerk’s offices are open and operating on a normal business schedule. The offices are operating with a full staff at this time who are there to answer emails and phone calls in a timely manner. Attorneys and the general public are encouraged to utilize electronic or telephonic means of communication with our offices as much as possible to reduce the in-person contact at this time. People who need to pay their court fees and fines are encouraged to make payments electronically thru our website at www.andersoncountycircuitcourt.com or by calling our offices during business hours, as we accept payments via telephone.

o Archives & Records – will be open. Cal[ in advance to see if your request can be handled electronically or via U.S. Mail. (865) 457 -6242

o Law Director – open; Citizens are encouraged to call and see if assistance can be handled via phone, fax or electronically. Citizens requiring in-person meetings are encouraged to call in advance for an appointment. (865) 457-6290

o Election Commission Call (865) 457 -6238.

o EMS – Open and fully operational

o Health Department – open. Call (865) 425-8800.

o Finance office – open; Citizens, as well as government employees, are strongly encouraged to call or e-mail to see if assistance can be handled via phone or electronically, (865) 264-6311.

o Highway Department – open; however, citizens and delivery personnel should look for signs that indicate the proper entrances. Guidance is posted at the entrances.

o Office on Aging & Senior Center – Office on Aging services are being provided on a one-on-one basis. Clients are encouraged to call in advance for an appointment. Facilities and events are cancelled. At this time, the Senior Center is offering meals that can be picked-up via a drive-thru

format process, or delivered. Call (865) 457-3259. Still providing some medical supplies, and providing Second Harvest food once a week.

o Office of Planning & Development – open; inspections are still taking place.

o Parks – Open, but parties, gatherings and events are suspended.

o Pre-Trial Release open; monitoring & reporting still in place.

o property Assessor – open. Citizens are encouraged to call and see if assistance can be handled via phone or electronically. Citizens who require in-person assistance are encouraged to call in advance for an appointment, (865) 457-6219. Citizens are also encouraged to visit the website where information they need is most likely available, www.acassessor.com.

o Purchasing – open; Citizens, as well as government employees, are strongly encouraged to call or e-mail to see if assistance can be handled via phone or electronically, (865) 457-6218.

o Register of Deeds – open; citizens are encouraged to call and ask if assistance can be handled via phone or electronically. Citizens who require in-person assistance are encouraged to call in advance for an appointment. (865) 457-6235

o Sheriffs Department – open; the Anderson County Sheriff s Office said it is checking the temperature of everyone entering the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton and is using a hospital-grade disinfectant to clean the jail and patrol cars. If a person has a fever and symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the Sheriffs Office will make a decision on whether to admit the individual on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the District Attorney General.

o Solid Waste – Convenience centers and the county recycling center are open.

o Tourism council (welcome center) – open; informational racks have been placed outside.

o Trustee – The Trustee’s office, including satellite offices, are open. Citizens are encouraged to call (865) 457 -6233 and see if the office can assist them by phone. fax. mail. email, or online before coming to the office. Citizens may pay 2018 taxes until March 25th; Taxes for 2019 may be paid online at andersoncountytrustee.com. A drive-thru service also is available at the Clinton and Oak Ridge offices to make tax payments.

o Veterans Service Office – open. Citizens are encouraged to call (865) 457-6803 and see if assistance can be handled via phone, fax or electronically. Citizens requiring in-person assistance are encouraged to call in advance for an appointment.

