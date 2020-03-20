Y-12 Responds to COVID-19

The health of our employees, their families, and our community is important to us as we continue or important national security operations. We are taking appropriate precautions, including increased sanitization efforts, limiting travel and visits, and increasing the use of technology to limit face-to-face contact. To ensure employees receive accurate and timely information, on-site medical personnel continue to monitor the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and other sources. Situational updates are communicated directly to employees. We continue to monitor the CDC, WHO, and other sources and are closely aligned with NNSA and DOE in our response.
Check Also
Local Funeral Homes Respond to COVID-19 Outbreak
From Hatmaker Funeral Home: “In response to the Covid-19 outbreak sweeping across the country, the …