Knox County Orders all bars to close

All bars in Knox County have been ordered to close by the Knox County Health Department, according to a release.

“Knox County bars, or businesses licensed to serve food whose primary business is alcohol service, shall close for business until further notice,” said the order issued Friday afternoon.

All restaurants must limit their seating to half the capacity of the dining room or 100 patrons, whichever is less. Seating must be rearranged to comply with the social distancing standard of having six feet between individuals.

“Social distancing is highly encouraged and those who are returning to the community from spring break travel should self-isolate in accordance to guidelines issued by the CDC. Travelers should only call the Knox County Health Department hotline if they have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever of 100.4 and shortness of breath or fever of 100.4 and a cough) or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

