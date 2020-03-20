TVA to close several recreational areas

Tennessee Valley Authority officials said some recreational areas will be closed starting Friday. TVA is closing its day-use recreation area at Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga and the Rockpile Recreation Area at Wilson Dam at Muscle Shoals for public health concerns. According to a Friday press release, TVA is also closing all public restrooms, beaches and group pavilions at all of its recreation areas. The closures will begin during the day on Friday, March 20. Officials did not announce an estimated reopening date. TVA said people can still access public lands and waters. Boat ramps are still open, and so are more than 200,000 acres of undeveloped public land and trails.
