Nita J. Cox, Kingston

Nita J. Cox, age 77, of Kingston passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home. She was born April 14, 1942 in Harriman and retired from the Roane County School System. She attended Central Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She was a member of the Harriman Eastern Star, Chapter No. 22. Nita loved dancing and doing karaoke. She will always be remembered for her wonderful laugh and caring heart.



Preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Raymond Charles Cox, Sr.; step-son, Raymond Charles Cox, Jr.; parents, Willard & Viola Miller Griffis.

SURVIVORS

SisterBetty Brown & husband, Jack of Rockwood

BrotherBinky Terrell Griffis of Texas

Special NephewsRussell Brown of Rockwood

Kevin Griffis of Rockwood

Eric Winstead of Washington

Many friends and extended family members who will miss Nita very much.

A Celebration of Life will be held and announced once the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

