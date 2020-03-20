City Street Resurfacing Scheduled for March 23

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 19, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department anticipates beginning the process of resurfacing city streets as listed below on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extra care and caution when traveling on the following streets:

Street Name From Street To Street GRACELAND Gum Hollow RD Dead End NORTH PURDUE Northwestern Manhattan SOUTH PURDUE Pembroke Quincy NEBRASKA AVE. 4 Newridge Rd. Newhaven Rd. KENTUCKY AVE 1 Michigan Ave. Broadway HENDRIX DR. Hampshire Cir. Hazelton Ln. MANCHESTER RD. Lafayette Dr. Manhattan Ave. LABORATORY RD Briarcliff Ave. ORTP LAFAYETTE DR Various locations PAINE LN. Princeton Ave. Dead End DELAWARE AVE. Dallas Ln. Dewey Rd. DARWIN LN. Delaware Ave. Dead End NORRIS LN. New York Ave. Dead End NORWOOD LN. New York Ave. Dead End

Prior to resurfacing, the city’s contractor, Rogers Group, Inc., will perform various types of milling work on many of the streets in preparation for resurfacing.

Wedge milling will be performed on some streets receiving conventional resurfacing in order for the new pavement surface to match up with the bordering curb and gutter. Whole width milling will be done on a few of the streets receiving conventional resurfacing in order to remove a deteriorated and older overlay, which allows for new pavement to closer match up with the curb and gutter surface.

Residents of the streets being milled and/or resurfaced should receive a notice advising them to have all vehicles removed from their street by 7 a.m. on the day of the scheduled milling and/or resurfacing.

Anyone planning on being out of town during the resurfacing period is advised to move their vehicles off of the street before they leave. Vehicles remaining on the street the day of the scheduled work are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense.

After receiving notice, residents should not park their vehicles on the streets where work is scheduled until after all work has been completed.

Please note that inclement weather may cause delays and/or changes to the schedule.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or you may email PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

