To help those being affected by COVID-19, whether thru loss of job or unable to get to resources in general like: food, cleaning supplies, rent/utilities, baby supplies, etc.

Please donate by clicking the donate tab on the United Way’s website (link below). Type COVID-19 in the memo area so your funds are directed to this cause. Your support will help our vulnerable and risk populations in Roane County.

Please go to: Unitedwayroane.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest