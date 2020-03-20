Two arrested after chase in Clinton

An Oliver Springs man was arrested by Clinton Police on numerous charges

following a police pursuit last Thursday, March 11th.

According to the report made available this week, Officer Nathan Braden

was on patrol on Clinch Avenue at around 11:15 am last Thursday, when he

spotted a Chevy cavalier headed north at a high rate of speed. Braden

reported that he observed the driver fail to yield the right of way in order to pass another vehicle, swerving back in front of that other car and forcing its driver to slam on the brakes.

Braden followed behind the car and reported several other moving violations, many of which resulted in near-accidents. At that point, Braden went to the pull the car over, but the driver accelerated to a “dangerously high rate of speed” through a residential area.

The car sped down Edgewood Avenue and blow through the stop sign at the

intersection with Hillcrest Street and continuing straight on Hollingsworth

Circle. Braden reported that the fleeing car became disabled after going

airborne on the railroad crossing there and busting an oil pan when it hit the ground on the other side. Braden held the occupants of the vehicle at gunpoint until back-up arrived.

The officer spoke with the female passenger, who he described as

“extremely scared and upset…and crying whenever she was speaking with.” Courtney Bowling, of Clinton, told Braden that she had been scared

when the driver, identified as Jared Martin, had sped away from him, and

that she had told him to stop several times. She complained of a back injury

caused by the car slamming down on the street after jumping the railroad

crossing, but refused medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Braden’s report indicates that there was a loaded handgun

magazine in the back seat of the car, and that he also knew that Martin was

a convicted felon stemming from a pursuit involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and therefore not permitted to have weapons. Martin told Braden that he had fled because he did not have a driver’s license.

In a cooler on the floor of the car, Braden reported finding Xanax pills, a strip of what is believed to be LSD and a powdery substance identified as fentanyl. When both Martin and Bowling denied ownership of the cooler,

which had been within both of their reaches, both were placed into custody.

Martin was charged with a host of moving violations as well as with

aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, the

manufacture/delivery/sale/or possession of narcotics and with simple

possession of both drugs and drug paraphernalia. As of this morning

(3/18/20), he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds

totaling $202,500. Bowling was charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/or possession of narcotics and with simple possession of both drugs and drug paraphernalia. She also picked up an additional charge of introducing contraband into a penal facility when pills were found hidden in her bra upon arrival at the Anderson County Jail, where she is being held on bonds totaling $82,500.

Jared S. Martin

Jared S. Martin Charges

Charge Bond Court Date PROBATION VIOLATION 75000 03/23/2020 09:00 AM FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY RESULTING 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM FOLLOWING TO CLOSELY 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM FAILURE TO MAINTAIN SINGLE LANE 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM STOP SIGNS 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM DUE CARE 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM DRIVING RIGHT SIDE OF ROADWAY 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM DRIVING UNINSURED 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM RECKLESS DRIVING 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM EVADING ARREST 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7500 03/25/2020 08:30 AM

Courtney D. Bowling

Courtney D. Bowling Charges

Charge Bond Court Date SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE 1000 03/25/2020 08:30 AM SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE 1000 03/25/2020 08:30 AM POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1000 03/25/2020 08:30 AM MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE 39750 03/25/2020 08:30 AM INTRO.DRUGS INTO COUNTY INST. 39750 03/25/2020 08:30 AM

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

