TRAFFIC ALERT for I-40 Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-40 East in Jefferson County should be alert for bridge repairs that will have an impact on travel this weekend.

Beginning tonight, March 20 at 7 p.m., TDOT will be performing repairs on the bridge over State Route 113 on I-40 East near MM 424 in Jefferson County.  This work will require I-40 East to be reduced to one lane. The off ramps to Exit 424 will not be affected. This work will take place 24/7 and will be complete no later than 6 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

Delays are likely during these construction activities.  Motorists should use extreme caution through this area as workers will be present. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. 

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.

