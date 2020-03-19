Roane State moves all classes online for spring semester

Roane State Community College is extending its campus closure period for the rest of the spring semester in response to ongoing public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. All classes that can migrate to online instruction will do so on Monday, March 23. Faculty and staff will begin working from home at that time. Campuses will only be open to a small number of essential personnel until further notice. Alternative arrangements will be made for any course that cannot be completed online. Additional information from the college is available on our website at www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus. This resource page will continue to be updated.

