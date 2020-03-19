MEDIC Regional Blood Center to host blood drive March 23

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 19, 2020) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive next week in front of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The drive is set for Monday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The civic center is located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

While many are concerned about coronavirus or COVID-19, MEDIC wants the public to know that according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, there is no known risk of transmission of COVID-19 through the blood donation process or from blood transfusions.

Blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.

“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood,” Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said as fear about the coronavirus is keeping people from wanting to donate blood.

Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times. Blood donation is not a mass gathering or social event and MEDIC staff is given updated information on COVID-19 multiple times each day.

MEDIC serves 25 hospitals in 22 counties.

For more information on how MEDIC’s donation process works, what’s being done to improve safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, and why you should donate, visit MedicBlood.org.

