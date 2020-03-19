MEDIC Regional Blood Center to host blood drive March 23

Brad Jones 10 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 19, 2020) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive next week in front of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The drive is set for Monday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The civic center is located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

While many are concerned about coronavirus or COVID-19, MEDIC wants the public to know that according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, there is no known risk of transmission of COVID-19 through the blood donation process or from blood transfusions.

Blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.

“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood,” Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said as fear about the coronavirus is keeping people from wanting to donate blood.

Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times. Blood donation is not a mass gathering or social event and MEDIC staff is given updated information on COVID-19 multiple times each day.

MEDIC serves 25 hospitals in 22 counties.

For more information on how MEDIC’s donation process works, what’s being done to improve safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, and why you should donate, visit MedicBlood.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Park Modifies Operations to Implement Latest Health Guidance

Great Smoky Mountains National Park continues to take steps to implement the latest guidance from …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: