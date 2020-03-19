First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Anderson County

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, News Leave a comment 42 Views

CLINTON-The Anderson County Health Department has advised Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank and EMA Director Steve Payne that Anderson County has its first confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, the patient has self-isolated and the Health Department is currently engaged in contact tracing and education.  The Anderson County Health Department cannot release any further information about the patient, including a more precise location within Anderson County. 

Citizens are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest information and guidance at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.  Citizens are encouraged to watch the site for additional COVID-19 Assessment sites, as new sites are added daily.   The Tennessee Department of Health also has a hotline at 1-877-857-2945 (available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily).

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed as much as possible.

To protect yourself, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Put distance between yourself and other people; this is especially important for citizens who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Call ahead before going to see a healthcare provider. If you are sick, wear a face mask when you are around other people and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a face mask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes. And, people who are caring for you should wear a face mask if they enter your room. 

Do not wear a face mask if you are not sick, unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are unable to wear a mask).

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash and immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid groups of people Practice social distancing

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Park Modifies Operations to Implement Latest Health Guidance

Great Smoky Mountains National Park continues to take steps to implement the latest guidance from …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: