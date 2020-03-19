Jesse (Buddy) Massengill, Heiskell

Jesse “Buddy” Massengill, age 79 of Heiskell passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Buddy was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church. He was a plumber in Knoxville and the Powell area for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marcella Campbell Massengill; parents, Jesse and Rosa Massengill; brothers, Jimmy Ray, Vernon, and Archie Massengill; sisters, Shirley Graham, Faye Newman & Phyllis Kagley.

He is survived by:

Children, Darryl & wife Monie Massengill, Sandra and husband Greg Sims, and Eddie & wife Brandy Massengill; grandchildren, DJ (Ashley) Massengill, Cheyenne Massengill, Channing (Andy) Benge, Trent, Jesse & Tucker Massengill; great grandchild, Dale Norris Massengill; sister, Billie Lane; several nieces and nephews; special family, Russell & Teresa Worley; special family friends, Tim & Walta Patt, Billy Ray, & Judy Clabough.

Due to the recommendation of the CDC for public gatherings, there will only be a private funeral and private graveside held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00 pm, until 5:00 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

