Where you can eat in Oak Ridge amid COVID-19 concerns

Brad Jones 18 hours ago

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 18, 2020) – Explore Oak Ridge is tracking restaurants and businesses still serving customers while changing the way they do so to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented time – it’s important now, more than ever, to shop local and support our community,” Explore Oak Ridge President Katy Jett said.

Several businesses are still offering dine-in while many are turning to carry-out only, curbside or delivery.

Places offering carry-out or curbside:

  • Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab
  • The Soup Kitchen
  • The Other One Deli Diner Dive
  • Calhoun’s
  • Applebee’s Grill + Bar
  • Red Lobster
  • McAlister’s
  • Panera Bread
  • Chick-fil-A (Drive thru)
  • Winter Farmer’s Market
  • Burchfield’s
  • Panda Express
  • Buddy’s BBQ
  • Wok N Roll
  • Miss Betty’s Magic Wok
  • iHop
  • Pizza Inn
  • Aubrey’s
  • Billy’s Timeout Deli
  • DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill
  • Fulin’s Asian Cuisine
  • Hibachi Burger
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • Partner’s Pizza in Oliver Springs
  • Los Caballeros Mexican

Jett also added that it’s important to remember to tip your to-go server and delivery drivers as they need this now more than ever.

Places offering dine-in:

  • Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab
  • The Other One Deli Diner Dive
  • Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant
  • Calhoun’s
  • Crafter’s Brew Market & Social
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
  • Waffle House
  • Applebee’s
  • Red Lobster
  • McAlister’s Deli
  • Jefferson Fountain
  • Burchfield’s
  • Shoney’s
  • Panda Express
  • El Cantarito Mexican Restaurant
  • Buddy’s BBQ
  • Miss Betty’s Magic Wok
  • iHop
  • Billy’s Timeout Deli
  • Aubrey’s
  • DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill
  • Pizza Inn
  • Fulin’s Asian Cuisine
  • Hibachi Burger
  • Partner’s Pizza in Oliver Springs
  • Los Caballeros Mexican

Home delivery options include GrubHub and DoorDash.

Big Ed’s Pizza is temporarily closed. Dean’s is serving take-out only but is also offering free, boxed meals to seniors (ages 60+), while supplies last. The boxed meals offer is set for Friday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit ExploreOakRidge.com or call (865) 483-1321.

