Where you can eat in Oak Ridge amid COVID-19 concerns

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 18, 2020) – Explore Oak Ridge is tracking restaurants and businesses still serving customers while changing the way they do so to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.
“In this unprecedented time – it’s important now, more than ever, to shop local and support our community,” Explore Oak Ridge President Katy Jett said.
Several businesses are still offering dine-in while many are turning to carry-out only, curbside or delivery.
Places offering carry-out or curbside:
- Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab
- The Soup Kitchen
- The Other One Deli Diner Dive
- Calhoun’s
- Applebee’s Grill + Bar
- Red Lobster
- McAlister’s
- Panera Bread
- Chick-fil-A (Drive thru)
- Winter Farmer’s Market
- Burchfield’s
- Panda Express
- Buddy’s BBQ
- Wok N Roll
- Miss Betty’s Magic Wok
- iHop
- Pizza Inn
- Aubrey’s
- Billy’s Timeout Deli
- DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill
- Fulin’s Asian Cuisine
- Hibachi Burger
- Outback Steakhouse
- Partner’s Pizza in Oliver Springs
- Los Caballeros Mexican
Jett also added that it’s important to remember to tip your to-go server and delivery drivers as they need this now more than ever.
Places offering dine-in:
- Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab
- The Other One Deli Diner Dive
- Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant
- Calhoun’s
- Crafter’s Brew Market & Social
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Waffle House
- Applebee’s
- Red Lobster
- McAlister’s Deli
- Jefferson Fountain
- Burchfield’s
- Shoney’s
- Panda Express
- El Cantarito Mexican Restaurant
- Buddy’s BBQ
- Miss Betty’s Magic Wok
- iHop
- Billy’s Timeout Deli
- Aubrey’s
- DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill
- Pizza Inn
- Fulin’s Asian Cuisine
- Hibachi Burger
- Partner’s Pizza in Oliver Springs
- Los Caballeros Mexican
Home delivery options include GrubHub and DoorDash.
Big Ed’s Pizza is temporarily closed. Dean’s is serving take-out only but is also offering free, boxed meals to seniors (ages 60+), while supplies last. The boxed meals offer is set for Friday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit ExploreOakRidge.com or call (865) 483-1321.