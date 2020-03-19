Where you can eat in Oak Ridge amid COVID-19 concerns

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 18, 2020) – Explore Oak Ridge is tracking restaurants and businesses still serving customers while changing the way they do so to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented time – it’s important now, more than ever, to shop local and support our community,” Explore Oak Ridge President Katy Jett said.

Several businesses are still offering dine-in while many are turning to carry-out only, curbside or delivery.

Places offering carry-out or curbside:

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab

The Soup Kitchen

The Other One Deli Diner Dive

Calhoun’s

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Red Lobster

McAlister’s

Panera Bread

Chick-fil-A (Drive thru)

Winter Farmer’s Market

Burchfield’s

Panda Express

Buddy’s BBQ

Wok N Roll

Miss Betty’s Magic Wok

iHop

Pizza Inn

Aubrey’s

Billy’s Timeout Deli

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill

Fulin’s Asian Cuisine

Hibachi Burger

Outback Steakhouse

Partner’s Pizza in Oliver Springs

Los Caballeros Mexican

Jett also added that it’s important to remember to tip your to-go server and delivery drivers as they need this now more than ever.

Places offering dine-in:

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab

The Other One Deli Diner Dive

Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant

Calhoun’s

Crafter’s Brew Market & Social

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Waffle House

Applebee’s

Red Lobster

McAlister’s Deli

Jefferson Fountain

Burchfield’s

Shoney’s

Panda Express

El Cantarito Mexican Restaurant

Buddy’s BBQ

Miss Betty’s Magic Wok

iHop

Billy’s Timeout Deli

Aubrey’s

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill

Pizza Inn

Fulin’s Asian Cuisine

Hibachi Burger

Partner’s Pizza in Oliver Springs

Los Caballeros Mexican

Home delivery options include GrubHub and DoorDash.

Big Ed’s Pizza is temporarily closed. Dean’s is serving take-out only but is also offering free, boxed meals to seniors (ages 60+), while supplies last. The boxed meals offer is set for Friday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit ExploreOakRidge.com or call (865) 483-1321.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

