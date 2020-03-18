Featured

Jefferson Avenue structure fire under investigation

Posted on by in Featured, News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 18, 2020) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday, March 18, at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, the fire department found a duplex with heavy smoke and fire coming from one of the units. The fire was under control within 10 minutes of the first arriving unit.

There is significant damage to the unit and all occupants are displaced. However, Red Cross was contacted for assistance.

The fire is currently under investigation by Oak Ridge Fire and Police Department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Oak Ridge Fire Department