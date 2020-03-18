Obituaries

Caleb Neal, Lake City

Caleb Neal, age 68 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his residence. Caleb was born September 26, 1951 in Campbell County to Van Neal and Jeanette Phillips Neal. Caleb attended New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed drawing, woodworking, horseshoes, fishing, joking, and laughing. Caleb is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Neal, and brother JL Beach.

Survivors:

Sons Kevin Neal of Lake City

Robert Neal Sr. of Lake City

William Neal of Lake City

Sister Lisa McDaniels of Maryville

Grandchildren Saraya Neal, Amber Neal, and Robert Neal Jr.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Circle Cemetery in Briceville.

