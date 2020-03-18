Obituaries
Verlin Lillard “Buddy” Foust Jr, LaFollette
Verlin Lillard “Buddy” Foust Jr., age 66 of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence. Buddy was born February 2, 1954 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Verlin Lillard Foust Sr. and Bonnie Harmon Foust. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ginsenging, and anything outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his stepfather Mark Byrge and daughter Angie Foust Phillips.
Survivors:
Son Scott Foust
Brother Mike Foust
Sisters Carolyn Slover and Jerry
Kathy Foust
Linda Musgrave and Wayne
Grandchildren Taylor Nicole Foust, Saddie Ann Foust
Mason Scott Foust, and Cameron Phillips
Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.A graveside service will follow the visitation on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Jimmy Byrge officiating.