Obituaries

Verlin Lillard “Buddy” Foust Jr, LaFollette

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Verlin Lillard “Buddy” Foust Jr., age 66 of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence. Buddy was born February 2, 1954 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Verlin Lillard Foust Sr. and Bonnie Harmon Foust. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ginsenging, and anything outdoors.

In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his stepfather Mark Byrge and daughter Angie Foust Phillips.

Survivors:

Son Scott Foust

Brother Mike Foust

Sisters Carolyn Slover and Jerry

Kathy Foust

Linda Musgrave and Wayne

Grandchildren Taylor Nicole Foust, Saddie Ann Foust

Mason Scott Foust, and Cameron Phillips

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.A graveside service will follow the visitation on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Jimmy Byrge officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

