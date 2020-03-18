BBBTV12

Obituaries

Verlin Lillard “Buddy” Foust Jr, LaFollette

Posted on

Verlin Lillard “Buddy” Foust Jr., age 66 of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence. Buddy was born February 2, 1954 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Verlin Lillard Foust Sr. and Bonnie Harmon Foust. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ginsenging, and anything outdoors.

In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his stepfather Mark Byrge and daughter Angie Foust Phillips.

Survivors:

Son                            Scott Foust

Brother                      Mike Foust

Sisters                       Carolyn Slover and Jerry

                                    Kathy Foust

                                    Linda Musgrave and Wayne

Grandchildren         Taylor Nicole Foust, Saddie Ann Foust

                                    Mason Scott Foust, and Cameron Phillips

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.A graveside service will follow the visitation on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Jimmy Byrge officiating.

