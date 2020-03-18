Featured

Clinton City Council Meeting Canceled; Some Facilities Closed

Posted on by in Featured, News with

The White House has released nationwide guidelines recommending that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. To protect the well being of our citizens, the City of Clinton is canceling the regular council meeting slated for 5:30 pm, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Clinton City Hall (100 N. Bowling St).

The city is also suspending activities through Monday, April 6, 2020 at the following facilities:

Clinton Community Center, Closed

Green McAdoo Cultural Center, Closed

All Spring Youth activities including softball and baseball, delayed until April 6th.

These schedules will be re-evaluated on April 3, 2020. If any citizen has an issue, within the City of Clinton, please call city hall at 865-457-0642 Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. For additional and updated information go to www.clintontn.net

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

