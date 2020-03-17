Featured
Update from the City Manager on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 17, 2020) – An important update from City Manager Mark Watson, on the Coronavirus (COVID-19): The public health situation is rapidly changing, here are the latest updates affecting city facilities.
MUNICIPAL BUILDING (Updated 3/17/20)
- While the City of Oak Ridge Municipal Building will remain open during normal business hours, the public will use the entry labeled “Court Public Safety” near city council chambers to be directed to the department they need (use parking lot just off South Tulane Avenue at the north entrance).
- Visitors will need to call for permission to enter the rest of the building.
- Signs will be displayed outside
the main entrance to city court with phone numbers to the departments that
citizens need to speak with in order to be let into the building.
- A temporary phone is also set up in the lobby and available for this use.
- If a visitor needs to enter through a handicapped-accessible entrance, they can come in through the entrance near the city clerk’s office. They must call (865) 425-3411 or (865) 425-3414 during normal business hours to be let in.
- Restrooms are only available in the area adjacent to the front entryway.
- All meetings for boards and commissions are canceled until further notice.
UTILITIES (Updated 3/17/20)
- The Utilities Business Office (UBO) is open and accepting tax and utility payments.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
- All citizen visits and tours to fire stations and headquarters have been suspended.
- Fire administration may be reached at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building through the phone system in the lobby near city council chambers.
SENIOR CENTER
- The Senior Center closed on Monday, March 16, 2020, until further notice.
- As a result, the ETHRA Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal program (on-site meals) was also suspended.
- The ETHRA Senior Nutrition Program Home Delivered Meals (“Meals On Wheels”) will continue.
- The MyRide program is suspended until further notice.
RECREATION CENTER & SCARBORO COMMUNITY CENTER (Updated 3/17/20)
- The Recreation Center and Scarboro Community Center will remain open at this time, but precautions are being taken to limit exposure risks.
- Scarboro Community Center is open for normal business hours at this time.
- The Oak Ridge Civic Center will close two hours earlier each night (8 p.m.).
- Free-play basketball and volleyball are
suspended until further notice.
- The gymnasium and game room are closed.
- Martial Arts lessons are suspended until further notice.
- At this time, the indoor pool will continue to operate as scheduled, but that is subject to change as the situation develops.
- The Eggspo egg hunt, scheduled for Saturday, April 4 is cancelled. It may be rescheduled at a later date.
- Other programs and activities may be subject to postponement or cancellation as the situation develops.
CENTENNIAL GOLF COURSE (Updated 3/17/20)
- Water coolers at the Centennial Golf Course will remain off the course for the foreseeable future.
- All restrooms on the golf course have been closed.
- Ball washers and putting green flags have been removed.
CITY COURT (Updated 3/17/20)
- All City Court hearings for the month of March will be postponed
- The City Court Clerk’s office is open for payment. Please call 865-425-3536 if you have any questions.
- Limit one person in Clerk’s office at a time.
LIBRARY
- Every other computer is closed to public use in order to reduce the number of surfaces needing disinfectant.
- The Children’s Room, Oak Ridge Room, and Microfilm Room are closed to the public until further notice.
- Tables in the main reading room will seat only 2 people rather than 4 at a time.
- Hand sanitizer will be made available more widely throughout the library.
- Water fountains will be covered and not available for public use.
- Programs for all ages are cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Census Taker recruitment and training.
- All due dates will be extended for 9 weeks and overdue fines will be cancelled.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
- Walk-in applications are discouraged.
- Applications for building, planning, and zoning are encouraged and will be accepted via phone or email.
