Park Announces Temporary Visitor Center Closures

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Sugarlands, Oconaluftee, and Cades Cove Visitor Centers are closed until further notice. Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, these facilities are closed for the safety of staff and visitors. At this time, seasonally open park campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails, and restroom facilities located adjacent to visitor centers remain open and accessible to the public.

For more information about current conditions in the park, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

