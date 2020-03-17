Sports
Coalfield Grabs Lead In Fourth Inning To Defeat Wartburg
Coalfield stole the lead late and defeated Wartburg 14-4 on Monday. The Lady Jackets trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Malachi Armes doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Coalfield was boosted by Carlee Kees who went 4-for-4 at the plate on Monday. Kees singled in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
In the first inning, the Lady Jackets got their offense started when Kees singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Wartburg tied the game up at one in the top of the second inning when Griffith drove in one when she singled.
Anna Smith earned the victory in the circle for Coalfield. She allowed five hits and four runs over five innings, striking out seven.
Anderson took the loss for Wartburg, She surrendered two runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning, walking zero.
Cox started the game for Wartburg. She surrendered two runs on four hits over two innings, striking out one and walking zero
Coalfield racked up 16 hits. Kees, Armes, Makenzy Morgan, Taylor Landrum, and Leeah Henry each collected multiple hits for the Lady Jackets.
Griffith led Wartburg with two hits in two at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|WRTB
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|X
|X
|X
|X
|4
|5
|4
|CLFL
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|X
|X
|X
|X
|14
|16
|1
Coalfieldmore stats
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Mikayla Heidel
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Malachi Armes
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Alexis Morrison
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Carlee Kees
|4
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Makenzy Morgan
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Taylor Landrum
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lindsay Maston
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anna Smith
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leeah Henry
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Alexis Maples
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashleynn Roberts
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|33
|14
|16
|12
|0
|2
Batting2B: Carlee, Taylor Landrum, Malachi 2
TB: Carlee 5, Taylor Landrum 3, Leeah 2, Lindsay, Makenzy 2, Malachi 5, Mikayla, Morrison
RBI: Carlee 3, Taylor Landrum 2, Lindsay, Makenzy 3, Malachi 2, Morrison
ROE: Anna, Lindsay 3
FC: Anna, Taylor Landrum, Morrison
HBP: Malachi
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (32.35%)
Carlee, Taylor Landrum 2, Leeah, Lindsay, Makenzy 2, Malachi 3, Morrison
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Malachi
DP: Mackenzy, Malachi
Coalfield more stats
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Anna Smith
|5.0
|91
|.582
|5
|4
|4
|7
|3
|1
|Totals
|5.0
|91
|.582
|5
|4
|4
|7
|3
|1
Pitching W: Anna Smith
HBP: Anna Smith
WP: Anna Smith
Pitches-Strikes: Anna 91-53
Groundouts-Flyouts: Anna 3-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Anna 12-23
Wartburg Central Bulldogs Varsitymore stats
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|O Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S Aytes
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A Harrison
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L Smith
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M Smith
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L Anderson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M Hamby
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T Griffith
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|J Gouge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M Cox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K Bales
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|C Anderson
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|18
|4
|5
|4
|3
|7
Wartburg Central Bulldogs Varsitymore stats
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|M Cox
|2.0
|24
|.875
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|K Bales
|1.1
|22
|.591
|5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S Aytes
|0.2
|24
|.625
|4
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|C Anderson
|0.2
|24
|.667
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|4.2
|94
|.691
|16
|14
|10
|2
|0
|0
PitchingL: C Anderson
HBP: S Aytes
WP: S Aytes, K Bales, C Anderson 2
Pitches-Strikes: S Aytes 24-15, M Cox 24-21, K Bales 22-13, C Anderson 24-16
Groundouts-Flyouts: S Aytes 1-0, M Cox 2-1, K Bales 1-1, C Anderson 0-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: S Aytes 6-8, M Cox 10-11, K Bales 5-10, C Anderson 2-5