Coalfield Grabs Lead In Fourth Inning To Defeat Wartburg

Coalfield stole the lead late and defeated Wartburg 14-4 on Monday. The Lady Jackets trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Malachi Armes doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Coalfield was boosted by Carlee Kees who went 4-for-4 at the plate on Monday.  Kees singled in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.

In the first inning, the Lady Jackets got their offense started when Kees singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Wartburg tied the game up at one in the top of the second inning when Griffith drove in one when she singled.

Anna Smith earned the victory in the circle for Coalfield. She allowed five hits and four runs over five innings, striking out seven.

Anderson took the loss for Wartburg, She surrendered two runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning, walking zero.

Cox started the game for Wartburg. She surrendered two runs on four hits over two innings, striking out one and walking zero

Coalfield racked up 16 hits. Kees, Armes, Makenzy Morgan, Taylor Landrum, and Leeah Henry each collected multiple hits for the Lady Jackets.

Griffith led Wartburg with two hits in two at bats.

123456789RHE
WRTB01030XXXX454
CLFL10265XXXX14161
Coalfieldmore stats
LineupABRHRBIBBSO
Mikayla Heidel411000
Malachi Armes333200
Alexis Morrison421100
Carlee Kees434300
Makenzy Morgan412300
Taylor Landrum412200
Lindsay Maston401100
Anna Smith300001
Leeah Henry322001
Alexis Maples010000
Ashleynn Roberts
Totals3314161202

Batting2B: Carlee, Taylor Landrum, Malachi 2 
TB: Carlee 5, Taylor Landrum 3, Leeah 2, Lindsay, Makenzy 2, Malachi 5, Mikayla, Morrison 
RBI: Carlee 3, Taylor Landrum 2, Lindsay, Makenzy 3, Malachi 2, Morrison 
ROE: Anna, Lindsay 3 
FC: Anna, Taylor Landrum, Morrison 
HBP: Malachi 
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (32.35%) 
Carlee, Taylor Landrum 2, Leeah, Lindsay, Makenzy 2, Malachi 3, Morrison 

Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Malachi 
DP: Mackenzy, Malachi 

Coalfield more stats
PitchingIP#PS%HRERSOBBHR
Anna Smith5.091.582544731
Totals5.091.582544731

Pitching W: Anna Smith
HBP: Anna Smith
WP: Anna Smith
Pitches-Strikes: Anna 91-53 
Groundouts-Flyouts: Anna 3-3 
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Anna 12-23 

Wartburg Central Bulldogs Varsitymore stats
LineupABRHRBIBBSO
O Jones100011
S Aytes300002
A Harrison201010
L Smith300001
M Smith210011
L Anderson211000
M Hamby111100
T Griffith212300
J Gouge200002
M Cox000000
K Bales
C Anderson
Totals1845437
Wartburg Central Bulldogs Varsitymore stats
PitchingIP#PS%HRERSOBBHR
M Cox2.024.875422100
K Bales1.122.591553000
S Aytes0.224.625454100
C Anderson0.224.667322000
Totals4.294.691161410200

PitchingL: C Anderson 
HBP: S Aytes 
WP: S Aytes, K Bales, C Anderson 2 
Pitches-Strikes: S Aytes 24-15, M Cox 24-21, K Bales 22-13, C Anderson 24-16 
Groundouts-Flyouts: S Aytes 1-0, M Cox 2-1, K Bales 1-1, C Anderson 0-2 
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: S Aytes 6-8, M Cox 10-11, K Bales 5-10, C Anderson 2-5 

