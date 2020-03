News

Methodist Medical Center to restrict visitors

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge announced over the weekend that they are implementing visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus. No one with any illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.) should visit, according to MMC. Only household contacts or those considered critical to the support of a patients’ health care may visit as officials try to slow the community spread of the virus.

