The Roane Alliance & Roane Gala “A Night in Roane” COVID-19 Announcement

In response to public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) pandemic, The Roane Alliance has made the decision to reschedule our annual fundraiser – “A Night in Roane” to June 5, 2020.

The Roane Alliance office will provide limited access to the public to safeguard our staff and their families until further notice. Limited staff will be available between 10am-2pm Monday – Friday. However, we plan to keep the doors locked to be able to limit access. The kiosk outside will remain stocked with brochures and information for visitors to access and a doorbell is available for deliveries or those who have an emergency / need access to the building. Thank you for your understanding and patience.



The health and safety of our community, friends, staff and their families are the top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and seek guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the situation evolves. If you have questions, please call 865-376-2093 or email us at info@roanealliance.org.



Sincerely,

The Roane Alliance





