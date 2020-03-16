Featured

The CITY OF ROCKWOOD & ROCKWOOD WATER, SEWER & NATURAL GAS OFFICES ARE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC AND OTHER ROCKWOOD CLOSINGS.

Posted on by in Featured, News with

However, employees will be present to conduct day to day business. Payments can be made online or may be dropped into the night drop. If you need new services or have issues that have to be dealt with by a person, (such as cash payments) please call 865-354-0611 for city business and 865-354-0163 for Water, Sewer & Natural gas.

The March City Council Meeting for March 23rd is cancelled.

Rockwood City Court scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2020 has been cancelled. Those who are scheduled may be contacted by a clerk to see if your citation may be handled over the phone or outside of court. If you are not contacted, you will be rescheduled for Monday, April 20th at 9:00 a.m.



ROCKWOOD LIBRARY CLOSED to the public:

The Rockwood Library will be closed to the public through Saturday, March 31, 2020. Staff will be at the library, cleaning and sanitizing books and computers from 10-5 each day. If you need to return a book or check out another book, call 354-1281, during these hours and a staff member will arrange it for you. The decision on when to reopen the library will be made by Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

ROCKWOOD CITY COURT FOR MARCH 23rd IS CANCELLED.



ROCKWOOD COMMUNITY CENTER CLOSED:

The Rockwood Community Center will be closed for all activities through Tuesday,, March 31, 2020. A decision will be made at that time on when the center will reopen.



ROCKWOOD CITY LEAGUE BASEBALL & SOFTBALL PRACTICE CANCELLED:

All Rockwood City League baseball and softball practices are cancelled through Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A future decision will be made at that time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

