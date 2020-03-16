Obituaries
Billy Mark Oakes, Sevier County (Fomerly of Anderson County)
Billy Mark Oakes, age 26, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020. Billy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 26, 1993. He was a graduate of Anderson County High School. Billy was a member of the Hillvale Baptist Church. He worked and lived in Sevier County, Tennessee. Billy always had a smile on his face and never meet a stranger. He is preceded in death by, grandfather, Billy T. Oakes and uncle, Scotty George.
Survived by:
Mother……Genevie Barnes of Sevier County
Father……..JD Oakes and wife Angela of Andersonville
Grandmother…..Flo Oakes of Clinton
Aunt………..Marie George of Clinton
Cousins……Will George and Ann George of Clinton
Several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of other family and friends.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.