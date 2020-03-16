Obituaries

Billy Mark Oakes, Sevier County (Fomerly of Anderson County)

Billy Mark Oakes, age 26, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020. Billy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 26, 1993. He was a graduate of Anderson County High School. Billy was a member of the Hillvale Baptist Church. He worked and lived in Sevier County, Tennessee. Billy always had a smile on his face and never meet a stranger. He is preceded in death by, grandfather, Billy T. Oakes and uncle, Scotty George.

Survived by:

Mother……Genevie Barnes of Sevier County

Father……..JD Oakes and wife Angela of Andersonville

Grandmother…..Flo Oakes of Clinton

Aunt………..Marie George of Clinton

Cousins……Will George and Ann George of Clinton

Several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.

