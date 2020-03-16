Obituaries

Gary “Papaw Puddin” Neal, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Gary “Papaw Puddin” Neal, age 66, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home. He enjoyed reading his Bible and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids. Gary was an Army Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Helen Neal. Three brothers: Tommy, Steven, and Tony Neal. Nephew: Jason Neal. Brother-in-law: Rickey Brown. He is survived by his son: Daniel Neal. Daughter: Cristy Roberts. Four sisters: Brenda Reed, Sharon Brown, Susan Neal, and Wendy Mee. Two brothers: Donnie Neal and Jackie Neal. Four grandchildren: Reagan, Kaitlynn, Destiny, and Austin. And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM with Bro. Roger Buck officiating. Graveside services will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11;00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Neal family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

