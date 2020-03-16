Obituaries

Della Hamby Coley, Harriman

Mrs. Della Hamby Coley, age 87 longtime resident of Harriman passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, March 12, 2020 at NHC Cavet Hill in Knoxville. She was born May 15, 1932 in Robbins, TN. Della enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and working in the garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Squire Eldon Coley. Her parents: Elbert & Mary Hamby. Three sisters: Hattie Hamby, Mattie Mason, and Virgie Honeycutt. Seven brothers: Hubert, Robert, Lonis, Bill, Uylous, Tim, and Ray Hamby.

She is survived her children: Donna Mullaly, Darrell Coley, David Coley and Denise Strange. Her sister, Mable Griffith. Her grandchildren: Katie Mullaly, Erin Pastore (AJ), Kelli Wallace (Rob), Brandon Coley and Sara Coley. Her great-grandchildren: Savannah Roach, Breslin Pastore, Aiden Wallace, Rocco Pastore, Edie Wallace and Jude Pastore. And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 16th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman with. Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Jimmy Griffith officiating. Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 2:30 P.M. at the Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Coley family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

