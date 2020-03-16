Obituaries

Roger Jason Stepp, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Roger Jason Stepp, age 47, of Kingston passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born August 24, 1972 in Oak Ridge and was a lifelong resident of Kingston. Jason was a graduate of the Roane County High School, Class of 92. He was also of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working with electronics and fixing computers. He was always ready and willing to help others. Jason loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Stepp; brother, Timothy Bruce Stepp.

SURVIVORS

Son

Gabriel Stepp off Harriman

Father

Gary R. Stepp of Kingston

Sister & Brother-in-law

Tammy Stepp Beeler & Darrell of Harriman

Nieces & Nephews

Matthew Stepp,

Heather, Jaycee, and Jenessa Hall, Michael Daugherty

Special Cousin

Jennifer King

A host of aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends

Special Friends

Amy Walker

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of these arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

