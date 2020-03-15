Featured
CLINTON CITY MANAGER ANNOUNCES COMMUNITY CENTER CLOSING
Clinton City Manager Roger Houck announced today that, out of concern for our visitors health and well being, the Clinton Community Center (101 Hicks St.) is closing, effective now, and will remain closed, at least, until March 30. All recreational activities including youth softball and baseball are canceled until further notice.
Mr Houck said: “Our Nation’s effort is to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, these are uncertain times and everyone must make their best effort to help flatten the curve of the spread of this virus.”
Houck added that intentions are to re-open the Center and return to a normal schedule when Clinton City Schools are back in session.
City Staff will use the closure time to thoroughly clean all City facilities. Please watch our City facebook page and website (www.clintontn.net) for announcements concerning this situation.
Tagged city, clinton, closed, Community Center, Roger Houck