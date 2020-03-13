Obituaries

Bonnie Marie Hodge Crowder, Rockwood

Bonnie Marie Hodge Crowder, age 52 passed away suddenly on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Vanderbilt Critical Care Center of Nashville, TN. Bonnie was born on December 7th, 1967. She loved her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father: Thomas “Tom” Henry Hodge, Stepfather: Michael Jay Morgan.

She is survived by:



Mother: Marie Ellen Hodge Morgan of Lebanon, TN.



Son: Devin Chase Tweedy of Lebanon, TN.



Daughters: Jessica Erin Crowder of Mt. Juilet, TN.

Makayla Marie Crowder of Lebanon, TN.



Half-Sister: Leandra Hodge of Rockwood, TN.



Step Brothers: Matthew Jay Morgan of Lebanon, TN.

Michael Gabe Morgan of Anderson County, TN.

William Rayder of Rockwood, TN.



Aunt & Uncle: Pat & David Clifton of Rockwood, TN.



A host of cousins, friends and other family members.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Larry Works officiating. Interment service will be in the Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Bonnie Marie Hodge Crowder.

