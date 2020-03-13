Obituaries

Michael Eugene “Mickey” Armstrong, Rockwood (formerly of Clinton)

Mr. Michael Eugene “Mickey” Armstrong, age 65, formerly of Clinton, Tennessee passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born November 30, 1954 and grew up in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Harold and Jean (Crowell) Armstrong of Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Troy Tosh; and sisters, Barbara Blaul and Brenda Howard. He survived by: Son:

Harold Armstrong of Shelbyville, TN Granddaughter:

Kristen Hope Armstrong of Shelbyville, TN 2 Great Granddaughters also of Shelbyville, TN Brothers:

Wally Armstrong of Clinton, TN

David Armstrong of Murfreesboro, TN Sisters and Brothers-in-law:

Margaret & Mike Marcum of Manchester, TN

Trish & Jon Lawson of Dripping Springs, TX

Linda & Charlie Liles of Winchester, TN

June Medrano of Winchester, TN And several nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no services are being scheduled.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Michael Eugene “Mickey” Armstrong.

