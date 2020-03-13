BBBTV12

Buddy Aslinger, Briceville

Buddy Aslinger, age 76 of Briceville, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge. Buddy was born on December 15, 1943 in Stainsville, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church and also attended Willow Brook. Buddy loved reading his Bible and always told his children to use the Bible as an instruction manual. He loved helping people, working, spending time with his Grandchildren, loved watching Gun Smoke and Bonanza, doing bobcat work and being outside.

Buddy is preceded by his Wife Sheila Burton Aslinger, Parents Calvin & Viola Elizabeth Phillips Aslinger, Brothers Bayless Aslinger & Brian Aslinger. 

Buddy is survived by:

Special grandson whom Buddy called Son          Kade Aslinger of Briceville, TN

Daughters                                                                 Wendy & Greg Moore of Briceville, TN

                                                                                   Amy Aslinger of Briceville, TN

Brothers                                                                   Bennie Aslinger and wife Nancy of Lake City, TN

                                                                                  Blake Aslinger of Lake City, TN

                                                                                  Barry Aslinger of Toledo, Ohio

Sisters                                                                      Bonnie Foust & James of Oak Ridge, TN

                                                                                  Brenda & Matthew Phillips of Lake City, TN

                                                                                  Barbara & Robert Bullman of Lake City, TN

                                                                                  Betty Aslinger of Toledo, Ohio

Grandchildren                                                         Casey Moore

                                                                                  Erin Hague and Paul

Great Grandchildren                                               Jadyn Moore

                                                                                  Keagan Hale

                                                                                  Wrenlee Hague

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 pm Saturday, March  14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Leach and Rev. Jeff Hawkins officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Aslinger-Moore Family Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 

