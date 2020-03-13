News

2020 United States Census invitations to begin arriving this week

Posted on by in News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 9, 2020) – The 2020 Census will be available beginning March 12, 2020, with households receiving an official notice in the mail from the U.S. Census Bureau detailing how to respond.

Households can respond to the census online at 2020census.gov, by phone or by mail. Those who have not responded by April 27 will receive an in-person follow-up by Census Bureau employees.

The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone living in the country. The statistics generated from these counts will help determine the distribution of over $675 billion in federal funding for many state and local programs such as Section 8 housing, Head Start, Medicaid, SNAP and Unemployment Insurance.

The City of Oak Ridge had an over 25% non-response rate in the 2010 Census. Responding to the Census is especially important for the City of Oak Ridge, as we have experienced significant growth since the last official census that needs to be captured to ensure that the city receives vital funding for schools, public assistance programs, hospitals, roads and more.

Responses to the census are completely confidential and cannot be accessed by law enforcement, other government agencies, or outside entities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Census