Sports

Stone Memorial Captures Lead Early to Defeat Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Sports with

The Oliver Springs Bobcats fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-0 loss to Stone Memorial on Thursday. Stone Memorial scored on a double by Sherrill, an error, a sacrifice fly by McClellan, and a single by Todd all in the first inning.

Tiegs was on the pitcher’s mound for Stone Memorial. He went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out three.

Jacob Hileman led things off on the mound for Oliver Springs. He allowed five hits and five runs over one inning, striking out one and walking zero. Elliott, Caleb Lackey, Heath Smith, and Skylar York each entered the game as relief, throwing two innings, one-third of an inning, one-third of an inning, and one-third of an inning respectively.

Elliott went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead The Bobcats in hits.

Stone Memorial racked up 11 hits. Carlton, Sherrill, Pelfry, and McDonald all managed multiple hits for Stone Memorial.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Bobcats, Oliver Springs, Stone Memorial