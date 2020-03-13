Sports

Oliver Springs Takes Early Lead in Victory Over Wartburg Central

The Oliver Springs Lady Cats grabbed an early lead on its way to an 11-6 victory over Wartburg Central on Thursday. Oliver Springs scored on a double by Meagan Armstrong a single by Savannah Ray and a single by Haley McKinney in the first inning.

Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. Oliver Springs collected nine hits and Wartburg had ten.

After Wartburg scored two runs in the top of the sixth, but The Lady Cats answered with two of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Oliver Springs tallied three runs in the third inning when Ella Hampton and Taylor Jones, sent runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Ray was the winning pitcher for Oliver Springs. She lasted seven innings, allowing ten hits and six runs while striking out seven.

Aytes took the loss for Wartburg. She allowed three hits and two runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking zero.

Anderson started the game for Wartburg. She allowed six hits and nine runs over two and a third innings, striking out two

Oliver Springs totaled nine hits in the game. Sydney Russell, Ray, and Armstrong each managed multiple hits for the Lady Cats.

Wartburg also saw the ball well today, racking up ten hits in the game. Lydia Smith, Olivia Jones, and Aytes all collected multiple hits for Wartburg. Smith went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead The Lady Bulldogs in hits.

