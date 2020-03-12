News

Local food is safe food. Three more weeks of Winter Farmers’ Market

The Winter Farmers’ Market will be open only three more Saturdays, through March 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the gym of St. Mary’s School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge.

“Local food is safe food,” said market director Rebecca Williams. “At every market we take steps to ensure food safety, and we regularly check farmer and food producer booths to make sure they are complying with USDA food safety guidelines.

“Remember, this is our farmers’ livelihood, so we do hope you will come out to the market and support them. Obviously, use common sense. If you are ill, please stay home for your protection and that of others,” Williams added.

In addition to 30 farmers, bakers and artisans, the market on March 14 features mushroom producer Possum Bottom Farms, Refill Coffee Cart, and musicians Liza Jane & Curly.

“Children who participate in Power of Produce Club will earn $2 in market tokens to spend on produce they pick out,” said Williams. “For the next three weeks, our food tasting is optional for children, but all kids 12 and under have the chance to earn tokens to spend in the market.”

The Winter Farmers’ Market is the only one in Anderson County that accepts SNAP/EBT benefits (food stamps), and it doubles them for fresh fruits and vegetables, up to $20 per day, at the Welcome Desk.

The market is produced by Grow Oak Ridge, a local 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving health in Anderson County by connecting local farmers and locally grown foods to the public.

For more information about the Winter Farmers’ Market, please visit www.GrowOakRidge.org.



