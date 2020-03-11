Obituaries

Vickie Lawson, Harriman

Vickie Lawson, age 56 of Sugar Grove Valley, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 as a result of cancer. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother who enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo. She attended Roane State Community College.

She was previously employed at Roane Medical Center working as Assistant Director of Medical Records/Inpatient Coder.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Hester, Sr., brother, Junior Hester, and husband, Benny Lawson.

Vickie is survived by her mother, Dorothy Hester;

Daughter, Miranda Rusinek and husband, David;

Son, Wesley Lawson and wife, Kayla;

Eleven grandchildren;

Special cousin and friend, Pam Rutherford Wallace;

And a host of other family members and friends.

Family and friends will meet at Clax Gap Church Cemetery for a graveside service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm with Bro. Sam Loy officiating.

Jackson Funeral Services

