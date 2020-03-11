Obituaries

Charles Beason, Kingston

Posted on

Charles Beason, age 56, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 25, 1963 in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He had worked as a house painter for over 20 years before becoming disabled. He enjoyed being around horses and especially loved spending time with his dog, Marley. Preceded in death by his parents, James & Mable Ailene Phillips Beason; sisters,

Linda Dorene Grant and Vickie Ailene Beason.

SURVIVORS

Son Anthony Beason of Maryville

Brothers Ricky Beason of Kingston

Wayne Beason & wife, Eileen of Ringgold, GA

Sister Sara Lou Beason of Kingston

Several nieces & nephews, extended family members & friends

No arrangements have been made at this time. The family request that memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, in lieu of flowers. Online register book can be signed at

www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

