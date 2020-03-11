BBBTV12

Home / Community / U.S. Cellular, Oak Ridge Public Library to host free device workshop

Community

U.S. Cellular, Oak Ridge Public Library to host free device workshop

Posted on

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 10, 2020) – Oak Ridge Public Library and U.S. Cellular are teaming up to host a free device workshop next month.

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, come out to the library to learn just how talented your devices are. The workshop is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You’ll be able to learn how to get the most out of your devices, receive customization tips and tricks and determine which apps are right for you.

Workshops are free and open to anyone.

