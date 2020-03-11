BBBTV12

Barbara Maxine Guffey Hunter, Harriman

March 10, 2020

Barbara Maxine Guffey Hunter age 88 of Harriman passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Barbara enjoyed reading the Bible and was a wonderful artist. 

She is preceded in death by husband J.T. Hunter, daughter Linda Sue Hunter, parents Luther and Osa Collier Guffey and sister Jo Hazelwood Barbara is survived by daughters; Dolores (Dee) Batch of Rockwood Janet McDavid of Harriman Teresa Berry of Kingston Nancy Hunter of Harriman Sisters; Peggy Carter of Michigan Pat Guffey of Murfreesboro Brenda Guffey of Kingston Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral to follow at 7:00 pm with Lynn Hawkins officiating. Burial in Hazelwood Cemetery 11:00 am Friday, March 13, 2020.

