Barbara Maxine Guffey Hunter, Harriman

Barbara Maxine Guffey Hunter age 88 of Harriman passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Barbara enjoyed reading the Bible and was a wonderful artist.

She is preceded in death by husband J.T. Hunter, daughter Linda Sue Hunter, parents Luther and Osa Collier Guffey and sister Jo Hazelwood Barbara is survived by daughters; Dolores (Dee) Batch of Rockwood Janet McDavid of Harriman Teresa Berry of Kingston Nancy Hunter of Harriman Sisters; Peggy Carter of Michigan Pat Guffey of Murfreesboro Brenda Guffey of Kingston Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral to follow at 7:00 pm with Lynn Hawkins officiating. Burial in Hazelwood Cemetery 11:00 am Friday, March 13, 2020.

