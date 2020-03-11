News

Find your place at Oak Ridge Public Library during National Library Week

Posted on by in News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 11, 2020) – Oak Ridge Public Library is celebrating its volunteers during National Library Week from April 19 to April 25.

Visit the library and volunteers, who work hard to bring programs and services to our community, by dressing up as your favorite literary character on Tuesday, April 21.

If you’re between the ages of 14 and 18, you’re invited to check out the Teen Space on Wednesday, April 22 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

During National Library Week, people can create a new account, or renew an existing one, and gain access to its print and digital resources including Chilton, legal forms, Lynda.com, consumer reports, the Tennessee Electronic Library and more.

